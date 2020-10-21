Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Brecken Miles charms on his new radio single "Meghan." He is also continuing his work with Generations Against Bullying. The song "Meghan" exposes the difficulties that Miles and his wife Meghan have experienced over the last several years as a young couple. It is warm and relatable. In addition, he is continuing his alliance with Miles expressed that he loves being a Generations Against Bullying ambassador. "They do great work bringing awareness to the serious impact that bullying can have on individuals," he remarked. "Meghan" is available on To learn more about singer-songwriter Brecken Miles and his music, check out his Miles allows his rich, resonant voice to shine on the moving country ballad "Meghan," which is worth more than just a passing glance.The song "Meghan" exposes the difficulties that Miles and his wife Meghan have experienced over the last several years as a young couple. It is warm and relatable.In addition, he is continuing his alliance with Generations Against Bullying during National Bully Prevention Month. Miles will be doing a series of weekly online shows (Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. CT), which runs through November 17. These acoustic performances have become a way for Miles to help others as well.Miles expressed that he loves being a Generations Against Bullying ambassador. "They do great work bringing awareness to the serious impact that bullying can have on individuals," he remarked."Meghan" is available on Apple Music Amazon Music , and on Spotify To learn more about singer-songwriter Brecken Miles and his music, check out his Facebook page and his website More about Brecken Miles, Country, Single, meghan Brecken Miles Country Single meghan