On October 4, country star Brantley Gilbert released his latest studio offering "Fire & Brimstone." All of the songs were either written or co-written by Gilbert. It opens with the edgy "Fire't Up" and it is followed by the sassy "Not Like Us" and "Welcome to Hazeville," where he is joined by Colt Ford, Lukas Nelson, and Willie Nelson. "What Happens in a Small Town" is a superb, badass collaboration between Gilbert and Lindsay Ell, which deserves to win the Country Music Association (CMA) award for "Vocal Event of the Year." He shows his soft side on "She Ain't Home" and it is followed by "Lost Soul's Prayer," which has an outlaw vibe to it. "Tough Town" is extremely radio-friendly and would make a good choice for a future radio single. Singer-songwriters Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss lend their soaring harmonies on the title track "Fire & Brimstone," which helps elevate it to a higher level. "Laid Back Ride" is another melodically-stunning tune, and Gilbert is not afraid to showcase his vulnerability on "Bad Boy." He picks up the pace with the mid-tempo "New Money," while "Breaks Down" is vivacious and soothing. After the unflinching "Man of Steel," it closes with the uptempo and lively "Never Gonna Be Alone" and on a fitting note with the charming ballad, "Man That Hung the Moon," which is an ode to fatherhood. Fire & Brimstone is available on Apple Music and on Spotify. Gilbert covers such diverse topics as love and marriage, redemption and even life in a small town. He joined forces with such artists as Lindsay Ell, Colt Ford, Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss, Country Music Hall of Famer Willie Nelson, and Lukas Nelson, which help make it even more authentic and compelling. It is highly eclectic and one of his best albums to date, if not Brantley's greatest album. Fire & Brimstone garners an A rating. Well done.