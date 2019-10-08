Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On October 7, country star Brantley Gilbert performed an intimate show at the iHeartRadio Theater in New York City, as part of an album release party for his latest release "Fire & Brimstone." The opening track of his new CD "Fire't Up" was indeed "rowdy." "New York. We're getting rowdy tonight or what?" he asked, and the audience went nuts. He shared that he had a surprise tonight for his audience, and that included country rocker Lindsay Ell, who joined him on stage for a special duet of their smash single"What Happens In A Small Town." "We'll play a little song for you," he told his fans, and it was quite the vocal event. Ell's vocals on "What Happens In A Small Town" were sassy, husky, controlled and crystalline all at once, and they blended well with Gilbert's rumbling voice; moreover, both musicians rocked the guitars on this tune. "Y'all give it up for Ms. Lindsay Ell one more time," Gilbert said. Gilbert also took his time to salute the veterans and he expressed his gratitude towards them. He took off his hat and sang "One Hell of an Anthem" in their honor, and that song left his fans and iHeartRadio listeners in goosebumps as they raised their hands up in the air. He dedicated the anthemic "One Hell of an Amen" to all of the people that lost the good fight and the veterans. "We will be seeing them again someday. We miss them," he said. Gilbert revealed that his forthcoming headlining tour will feature such artists as Chase Rice, Dylan Scott, and Brandon Lay, all of which he described as "incredible artists." While he didn't say too much about this upcoming tour, since he did not want to give too much away, he disclosed that it will consist of "a lot of fire" and noted that the "stage will be different." "New York. We've got any drinkers in the house tonight?" he asked, and immediately broke into the spitfire "Bottoms Up," as the fans were reciting its lyrics verbatim. Fire & Brimstone is available on The Verdict Overall, Brantley Gilbert was able to put a fun, high-octane show at the iHeartRadio Theater in New York City. This venue provided a warm, intimate setting to see Gilbert live in all of his glory. His vivacious live set at the iHeartRadio Theater garnered an A rating. Well done. This event included a question and answer session that was facilitated by on-air radio personality Brooke Taylor. This show included some of his most popular hits, as well as material from his latest studio offering, Fire & Brimstone.The opening track of his new CD "Fire't Up" was indeed "rowdy." 