Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Brandon Stansell will melt your heart with 'Slow Down' album Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
California country singer Brandon Stansell has released his first full-length studio album, "Slow Down," which will melt listeners hearts.
The CD opens with the soothing, heartfelt title track tune, which is a collaboration with Ty Herndon, which instantly lures listeners in Stansell's new collection. It is followed by his refreshing single "Never Know," and the mellow "Playing Games."
It continues with the poignant "Scared of Me," where he showcases some vulnerability as an artist. He picks up the pace with the mid-tempo "Man of Steel."
"Spare Change" is upbeat and reminiscent of a quintessential Rascal Flatts tune (that ought to be taken as a compliment). "Love In Hollywood" is a controlled and polished track about overcoming adversity that displays his wide range as a recording artist.
After the ballad "Time To Time," Stansell's album closes with the melodically beautiful and radio-friendly "Not Tonight," as well as an acoustic version of the nostalgic ballad "Hometown." Stansell blends country well with elements of pop, indie, soul and adult contemporary music.
Slow Down is available on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, from start to finish, Brandon Stansell's new album is extremely well-crafted, honest and sonically powerful. He allows the listeners and fans to listen to his heart on this CD. Slow Down earns five out of five stars.
To learn more about Brandon Stansell and his new CD, check out his official website.
More about Brandon Stansell, Album, Slow down
 
Latest News
Top News
Slovenia urges EU action against Croatia in border spat
Egypt sees tourism rebound ahead of vote
EU watchdog calls for reopening ethics case against Goldman's Barroso
If Iran gets nuclear bomb, Saudi Arabia will follow suit: crown prince
Top bottled water brands contaminated with plastic particles: report
Israel closes migrant facility in mass expulsion plan
Unilever drops London for post-Brexit Dutch HQ
Turkey buries women killed in plane crash over Iran
Macron accuses Moscow over UK spy poisoning
Brazilian border town tires of Venezuelan refugees