Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music

California country singer Brandon Stansell has released his first full-length studio album, "Slow Down," which will melt listeners hearts.

The CD opens with the soothing, heartfelt title track tune, which is a collaboration with Ty Herndon, which instantly lures listeners in Stansell's new collection. It is followed by his refreshing single "Never Know," and the mellow "Playing Games."

It continues with the poignant "Scared of Me," where he showcases some vulnerability as an artist. He picks up the pace with the mid-tempo "Man of Steel."

"Spare Change" is upbeat and reminiscent of a quintessential Rascal Flatts tune (that ought to be taken as a compliment). "Love In Hollywood" is a controlled and polished track about overcoming adversity that displays his wide range as a recording artist.

After the ballad "Time To Time," Stansell's album closes with the melodically beautiful and radio-friendly "Not Tonight," as well as an acoustic version of the nostalgic ballad "Hometown." Stansell blends country well with elements of pop, indie, soul and adult contemporary music.

The Verdict

Overall, from start to finish, Brandon Stansell's new album is extremely well-crafted, honest and sonically powerful. He allows the listeners and fans to listen to his heart on this CD. Slow Down earns five out of five stars.