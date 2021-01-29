Email
Review: Brandon Mills soars in captivating 'Don't Mistake' music video

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Nashville recording artist Brandon Mills ("The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart" fame) soars on his new music video for "Don't Mistake." Digital Journal has the scoop.
This expressive song was penned by Brandon Mills, and it was subsequently co-produced by Mills and Invisible Heroes.
Mike Sheetz directed the song's visually striking music video, which compliments the song quite well. It helps elevate the tune to a higher level.
In the music video, Mills tackles the role of a Special Forces veteran. This powerhouse tune questions the division that sparks hatred, insecurities, and injustice.
He embarks on a journey through time to his Marine Corps roots in a forest, as he is overcome with flashbacks of memorable historical events.
"Don't Mistake" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Brandon Mills delivers in his latest single "Don't Mistake." One can really hear his heart on this tune. He is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and the song ought to be enjoyed for its sheer power, honesty, and authenticity. It garners an A rating. Well done.
To learn more about Nashville recording artist Brandon Mills and "Don't Mistake," check out his official website and his Facebook page.
