Bradley N Adair (comprised of bluegrass queen Dale Ann Bradley and Tina Adair) released their stunning single "Oh Darlin'."
They take the O'Kanes original recording, twist it, and they give it their own magical musical touch. Their voices are gentle, soothing, and simply heavenly. Bradley and Adair bring out the best that the bluegrass genre of music has to offer.
"Oh Darlin'" is a track on their forthcoming studio offering, which is expected to be released in early 2020 via Pinecastle Records.
As part of the Grammy-nominated bluegrass band Sister Sadie, Dale Ann Bradley and Tina Adair won "Vocal Group of the Year" at the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Awards.
In September of 2019, Digital Journal chatted with Tina Adair about her music career and her IBMA win for "Vocal Group of the Year" with Sister Sadie.
The Verdict
Overall, Dale Ann Bradley and Tina Adair shine on "Oh Darlin'" as part of their duo Bradley N Adair. The single is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A rating.
