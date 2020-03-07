Email
article imageReview: Boyz II Men spectacular at the Theatre at Westbury on Long Island Special

By Markos Papadatos     46 mins ago in Music
Westbury - Acclaimed R&B group Boyz II Men performed at the Theatre at Westbury on Long Island for a good turnout of fans, where they performed all of their classic hits.
Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman, and Wanya Morris took the Westbury stage, in the round, and the crowd went nuts. They began their show with the popular hit "Motownphilly," which even included some choreography. They went on to serenade their fans to "On Bended Knee," where they showcased their rich, sultry vocals.
Boyz II Men expressed their gratitude to the fans for coming out tonight. They continued with the throwback tune "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday," where they displayed their mellow voices. "4 Seasons of Loneliness" was a fun singalong.
They went on to perform a medley of tunes such as "Are You Gonna Go My Way," and Bruno Mars' spitfire single "Grenade." Equally divine were their soaring version of The Beatles' "Come Together" and "Open Arms" by Journey, which was heartwarming. They allowed their glorious harmonies to shine on "Water Runs Dry."
Their smash single "I'll Make Love to You" was the fan-favorite song of the night, and everybody sang along with them. Equally bittersweet was "A Song for Mama" and "One Sweet Day," their multi-week No. 1 collaboration with Mariah Carey. While Carey was not present at Westbury, the women in the audience sang her vocal parts. Boyz II Men concluded their set on a fitting note with their chart-topper "End of the Road."
The Verdict
In summation, Boyz II Men were superb at the Theatre at Westbury. They are still at the top of their game musically. They commanded the stage, in the round, like no other. As Digital Journal reported, they are a band that belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Their set at the Theatre at Westbury garnered an A rating. Good going.
