New York - On February 15, Boyz II Men headlined the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York City. This tour was in celebration of the 25th anniversary of "Album II."

Boyz II Men is made up of Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman, and Wanya Morris, and they were greeted with a raucous response as they took the hallowed Radio City Music Hall stage. The Grammy award-winning R&B trio began their set with "Thank You" and they immediately broke into "Motownphilly," where they displayed their choreography skills. Equally remarkable was the soothing and sultry "On Bended Knee."

After tipping their hats to The Beatles with "Yesterday," they continued with "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye," which was an appropriate segue. "4 Seasons of Loneliness" was the quintessential singalong tune, and Boyz II Men are always known for nailing their Lenny Kravitz covers of such songs as "Are You Gonna Go My Way" and "American Woman," which they incorporated as a medley with "Locked Out of Heaven" by Bruno Mars.

While their version of "Come Together" by The Beatles was impressive, the song that captivated was their signature ballad "I'll Make Love to You," which became the anthem of the night. Their timing to sing this classic after Valentine's Day was perfect.

"A Song for Mama" was bittersweet and filled with raw emotions and their version of "One Sweet Day" even without Mariah Carey was still exquisite. The iconic R&B trio concluded their show with their chart-topping single "End Of The Road," which was a fitting way to close their elaborate Radio City set with.

The Verdict

Overall, Boyz II Men did a wonderful job performing their classic hits for their New York fans at Radio City Music Hall, in honor of the 25th anniversary of their seminal studio effort, Album II. Their set garnered an A rating.