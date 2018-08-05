Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Westbury - On August 5, 2018, Grammy award-winning R&B vocal group Boyz II Men headlined the NYCB Theatre at Westbury, for a great turnout of fans. Boyz II Men kicked off their set with the infectious "Motownphilly," where they showed off their neat dance moves. "Make some noise," they said, enthusiastically. "We are going to have a good time tonight," Stockman said, and they serenaded the audience to "On Bended Knee," which was sheer perfection, especially Stockman's falsetto towards the end. "Are you doing okay today?" they asked, and the answer was a resounding yes. "Thank you for coming out tonight," they said, graciously, and went on to introduce themselves. They noted that Nathan was the brainchild of the group. They took their fans on a trip down memory lane to the year 1991 to their breakthrough studio album with "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday." Their performance of the tune was controlled, soothing and it featured a delightful a cappella ending from the R&B trio. Boyz II Men encouraged their Long Island fans to sing along with them on their chart-topping single "4 Seasons of Loneliness." "Long Island, how are y'all feeling?" Wanya Morris asked. It was followed by a medley of songs that included "Are You Gonna Go My Way," with Stockman on guitar, and then Nathan joined him on guitar as well for their take on "American Woman," as the fans were clapping along; moreover, they concluded their medley with a superb cover of Bruno Mars' "Locked Out of Heaven." Wanya and Stockman nailed the co-lead vocals on "Come Together," which would have made The Beatles proud. The highlight cover song of the night was their stellar rendition of "Amazed," which was leaps and bounds better than the original Lonestar country version. Their soulful harmonies were simply ethereal and resonant. They also sang Journey's "Open Arms" with maximum heart and minimal melisma. "Everybody having fun so far?" they asked, and the answer once again, was a unanimous "yeah." They had the fans snapping their fingers to "Water Runs Dry," which was yet another harmony masterclass. Their signature love ballad, "I'll Make Love to You," was the song that earned the biggest reaction from the fans, especially since the trio was handing out roses during this performance. They tackled the poignant "A Song for Mama" with much delicacy and sentimentalism. They went on to sing, "One Sweet Day," sans Mariah Carey, but their female fans sang her parts for them, and the trio praised them in return. "It sounds like you remember," Wanya Morris said. Wanya noted that their career in the music business has spanned 26 years, which is a "long time to be doing one thing." "A lot of things change, but the fans," he said, prior to adding that they have a "mutual respect for real music." They closed their set at The Theatre at Westbury on a powerhouse note with their No. 1 single "End Of The Road." During this song, Stockman went into the audience, and they went nuts. Boyz II Men wished everybody a "good night," reiterated their gratitude and they took some time to shake hands with their fans prior to leaving the stage. The Verdict Overall, Boyz II Men were phenomenal at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Long Island. Thus far, Boyz II Men put on one of the best live concerts of 2018. Not only are they gifted vocalists, but extraordinary performers and true song stylists. They proved to be the godfathers of the contemporary '90s groups. Their music is real, soulful and it exuded raw emotions throughout the night. 