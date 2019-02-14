Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Grammy-nominated rock star Bonnie Tyler is back stronger than ever with her new song "Hold On." Digital Journal has the scoop. "Hold On" will be featured on her upcoming studio album, Between the Earth and the Stars, which will be released on March 22 via earMUSIC. This album is her 17th career studio offering, and it coincides with her 50-year anniversary as a performer. While she is best-known for such smash hit singles as "It's a Heartache" and her signature tune "Total Eclipse of the Heart," her vocals on "Hold On" are just as compelling and resonant. "Hold On" is available on Following the release of her album, Tyler will be embarking on her "Between the Earth and the Stars" European Tour, which will feature songs from her new studio offering, as well as her greatest hits. The Verdict Overall, "Hold On" by Bonnie Tyler is a powerful new song by one of the greatest female rock voices in music history. It is a substantial indication that her forthcoming studio effort, Between the Earth and the Stars, will be a real treat for all. Tyler's music is simply timeless. "Hold On" garners an A rating. To learn more about Bonnie Tyler, her new music and upcoming show dates, check out her In this new song, "Hold On" proves that she is like fine wine, where she only gets better with age and experience. She allows her rich, husky voice to shine, and it will resonate well with her rock fans and listeners."Hold On" will be featured on her upcoming studio album, Between the Earth and the Stars, which will be released on March 22 via earMUSIC. This album is her 17th career studio offering, and it coincides with her 50-year anniversary as a performer.While she is best-known for such smash hit singles as "It's a Heartache" and her signature tune "Total Eclipse of the Heart," her vocals on "Hold On" are just as compelling and resonant."Hold On" is available on iTunes and on Amazon Following the release of her album, Tyler will be embarking on her "Between the Earth and the Stars" European Tour, which will feature songs from her new studio offering, as well as her greatest hits.Overall, "Hold On" by Bonnie Tyler is a powerful new song by one of the greatest female rock voices in music history. It is a substantial indication that her forthcoming studio effort, Between the Earth and the Stars, will be a real treat for all. Tyler's music is simply timeless. "Hold On" garners an A rating.To learn more about Bonnie Tyler, her new music and upcoming show dates, check out her official website More about Bonnie Tyler, hold on, total eclipse of the heart, Album, Between the Earth and the Stars Bonnie Tyler hold on total eclipse of the... Album Between the Earth an...