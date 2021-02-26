It opens with the upbeat and spitfire title track "The Best is Yet to Come," where she is able to instantly lure fans and listeners in this collection, and the catchy "Dreams Are Not Enough," which has a retro '80s vibe to it and the nonchalant "Hungry Hearts."
She immediately breaks into the powerhouse "Stuck To My Guns" and the irresistible single "When the Lights Go Down," which is filled with raw emotions.
Equally noteworthy is "Stronger Than a Man," "I'm Not in Love," the inspirational "Somebody's Hero," and "Call Me Thunder," which is sheer bliss.
After the ballad "I’m Only Guilty (Of Loving You)," it closes with the expressive "You're the One" and on a fitting note with the refreshing "Catch the Wind."
The Verdict
Overall, Bonnie Tyler is back with an amazing studio album The Best is Yet to Come
. She proves that she is like fine wine, where her harking and heavenly voice only gets better with age and experience. It is so eclectic, which makes it difficult to select a personal favorite song. The Best is Yet to Come
garners five out of five stars.
