article imageReview: Bon Jovi superb on rocking new single 'Limitless' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     57 mins ago in Music
On February 21, acclaimed rock band Bon Jovi released their soaring new rock single "Limitless," which is from their upcoming CD.
"Limitless" is a track from Bon Jovi's upcoming studio album, Bon Jovi 2020, which will be released on May 15 via Island Records. This marks their 15th career studio album, and it will touch on such sophisticated topics as gun control, veterans' issues, politics, and family. Bon Jovi noted that their forthcoming musical effort encompasses "life, love, and loss."
The lead single "Limitless" is an anthem of positivity in a dark and uncertain world. It is a solid and well-crafted tune, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.
Aside from the uptempo "Limitless," their album Bon Jovi 2020 will feature nine additional tracks, which include "Beautiful Drug," "Unbroken," "Luv Can," "Brothers In Arms," and "Story Of Love," to name a few.
Bon Jovi will kick off their 2020 tour at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington on June 10, and they will also play two consecutive shows at the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden on July 27 and 28, 2020.
"Limitless" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify.
To learn more about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi, check out their official website.
