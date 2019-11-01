Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Music On November 1, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi released their new single, the inspirational anthem "Unbroken." "Unbroken" is a heartfelt anthem that shines a spotlight on the countless veterans that are living with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Particularly impressive about this track is that Bon Jovi and his record label, Island Records, will be donating all of the net proceeds of the song "Unbroken" to the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation. "Unbroken" is available on The Verdict Overall, Bon Jovi really tugs at the heart on "Unbroken." It is a fitting homage to the veterans that are battling PTSD. The entire band deserves to be commended for a job well done. It is one of those songs that will give listeners goosebumps, and it garners an A rating. To learn more about The song will be featured in the upcoming documentary, To Be of Service . It was penned by frontman Jon Bon Jovi and it was subsequently produced with John Shanks."Unbroken" is a heartfelt anthem that shines a spotlight on the countless veterans that are living with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).Particularly impressive about this track is that Bon Jovi and his record label, Island Records, will be donating all of the net proceeds of the song "Unbroken" to the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation."Unbroken" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify . It is one of their most compelling songs that they released over the past decade.Overall, Bon Jovi really tugs at the heart on "Unbroken." It is a fitting homage to the veterans that are battling PTSD. The entire band deserves to be commended for a job well done. It is one of those songs that will give listeners goosebumps, and it garners an A rating.To learn more about Bon Jovi and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Bon jovi, unbroken, Single, Veterans Bon jovi unbroken Single Veterans