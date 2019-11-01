Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Bon Jovi melts hearts with 'Unbroken' single and honors veterans Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     58 mins ago in Music
On November 1, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi released their new single, the inspirational anthem "Unbroken."
The song will be featured in the upcoming documentary, To Be of Service. It was penned by frontman Jon Bon Jovi and it was subsequently produced with John Shanks.
"Unbroken" is a heartfelt anthem that shines a spotlight on the countless veterans that are living with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Particularly impressive about this track is that Bon Jovi and his record label, Island Records, will be donating all of the net proceeds of the song "Unbroken" to the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation.
"Unbroken" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify. It is one of their most compelling songs that they released over the past decade.
The Verdict
Overall, Bon Jovi really tugs at the heart on "Unbroken." It is a fitting homage to the veterans that are battling PTSD. The entire band deserves to be commended for a job well done. It is one of those songs that will give listeners goosebumps, and it garners an A rating.
To learn more about Bon Jovi and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
More about Bon jovi, unbroken, Single, Veterans
 
Latest News
Top News
World's first domain registrar Network Solutions in data breach Special
Will Mike Tyson and Billy Ray Cyrus attend CMA Awards together?
Iraqi Kurds boycott Turkish goods after Syria assault
Iraq protests enter second month, defying pledges of reform
Funerals begin as town mourns victims of Pakistan train fire
US House formalizes Trump impeachment process in landmark vote
Walmart considering selling its video streaming service Vudu
Controversial Russian law to control internet enters force
Maskless Merkel braves severe Delhi smog
Australia PM vows to outlaw 'apocalyptic' climate activism