Special By By Markos Papadatos 39 mins ago in Music Country Music Hall of Famer Bobby Bare charms on his brand new song "Snowflake in the Wind," which was released in December of 2019. Bare proves that he is like fine wine. "Snowflake in the Wind" marks Bare's is the first release since his critically-acclaimed studio album Things Change back in 2017. In this song, penned with Darrell Scott, Bare contemplates moving to different places and he continuously mentions that he will always see her face, eventually ending up where he has always been. In 2018, Bare was featured in Blake Shelton's recording of "Tequila Sheila," which Bare made famous. It was written by Shel Silverstein and Mac Davis. Bare is set to announce a major new project in the New Year. "Snowflake in the Wind" is available on The Verdict Overall, Bobby Bare really tugs at the heart and he proves that his music is as relevant today as ever. He deserves a round of applause for a job well done. "Snowflake in the Wind" garners an A rating. To learn more about veteran country artist Bare stays true to himself and his artistry. "Snowflake in the Wind" deals with a story of heartbreaking and trying to find his way after a loss. It features vivid imagery such as "drafting like a snowflake in the wind," which listeners can relate to."Snowflake in the Wind" marks Bare's is the first release since his critically-acclaimed studio album Things Change back in 2017.In this song, penned with Darrell Scott, Bare contemplates moving to different places and he continuously mentions that he will always see her face, eventually ending up where he has always been.In 2018, Bare was featured in Blake Shelton's recording of "Tequila Sheila," which Bare made famous. It was written by Shel Silverstein and Mac Davis. Bare is set to announce a major new project in the New Year."Snowflake in the Wind" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Bobby Bare really tugs at the heart and he proves that his music is as relevant today as ever. He deserves a round of applause for a job well done. "Snowflake in the Wind" garners an A rating.To learn more about veteran country artist Bobby Bare , check out his official website More about Bobby Bare, snowflake in the wind, Country, hall of famer Bobby Bare snowflake in the win... Country hall of famer