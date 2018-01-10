Country Music Hall of Famer Bobby Bare has released a haunting music video for "I Drink," a song that raises emotional awareness.
"I Drink" was co-written by Mary Gauthier and Crit Harmon. His music video was directed by Max T. Barnes of Hypermedia Nashville, and it was subsequently produced by Zach Farnum of 117 Entertainment.
Most impressive about Bare is that he will be celebrating his 60-year career in the country music business, and at his ripe age, he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
"I Drink" earned a favorable review from Rolling Stone Country, and rightfully so. It's a melancholic story about the detrimental effects of alcoholism on a family. Towards the end, it has an optimistic message to it, where it offers a hot-line for anybody who has suicidal thoughts or is struggling with addiction.
The Verdict
Overall, "I Drink" by Bobby Bare is a raw, gripping and compelling tune. It is as powerful as Johnny Cash's "Hurt" and Glen Campbell's "I'm Not Gonna Miss You," and it garners an A rating. He proved that his recognition for Rolling Stone's "100 Greatest Country Artists of All Time" was based on sheer merit, and an unmatched storytelling ability.
"I Drink" is available on iTunes.
