Great American Saturday Night features songs that were written by the late but great songwriter Shel Silverstein. He soars on the brand new song "The Day All The Yes Men Said No" that was released today. Bare allows his rich, harking voice to shine on this track, as well as his storytelling ability.Judging from "The Day All The Yes Men Said No," his forthcoming studio album, Great American Saturday Night, already sounds promising. Although "The Day All The Yes Men Said No" may contain a serious message to it, Bare's delivery is witty and convincing. Bobby Bare never disappoints with his musical work, and his music is timeless. He only gets better with age and experience. His new song garners an A rating.Great American Saturday Night is available for pre-order on Apple Music To learn more about Country Music Hall of Famer Bobby Bare and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page