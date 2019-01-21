Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On January 18, acclaimed French DJ and producer Bob Sinclair has joined forces with British pop star Robbie Williams on their brand new single "Electrico Romantico." "Electrico Romantico" is available on French artist Bob Sinclar has been one of the longest-standing artists of the electronic dance music (EDM) scene on a global scale. It is no wonder that Sinclair's career has spanned nearly two decades, and he is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Robbie Williams is just as successful from a commercial standpoint in his own right. As a solo artist, Williams has sold in excess of 77 million albums all over the world, and he has six of the Top 100 biggest-selling albums in British music history. His discography includes 14 chart-topping singles; moreover, Williams is the recipient of 18 Brit Awards, which is more wins than any other artist in the award show's history. The Verdict Overall, Bob Sinclair and Robbie Williams charm on their "Electrico Romantico" collaboration. Williams' vocals are smooth as silk, coupled by Sinclair's exceptional production. It is evident that Sinclair is like fine wine, where he only gets better with age and experience. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about Bob Sinclair and his music, check out his The track is a true match made in electronic music heaven. It is comprised of catchy hooks and melodic grooves, and a killer drop. The mid-tempo and nonchalant song has a retro '70s vibe to it, which adds to its appeal. It deserves to be a major club banger for 2019."Electrico Romantico" is available on iTunes French artist Bob Sinclar has been one of the longest-standing artists of the electronic dance music (EDM) scene on a global scale. It is no wonder that Sinclair's career has spanned nearly two decades, and he is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.Robbie Williams is just as successful from a commercial standpoint in his own right. As a solo artist, Williams has sold in excess of 77 million albums all over the world, and he has six of the Top 100 biggest-selling albums in British music history. His discography includes 14 chart-topping singles; moreover, Williams is the recipient of 18 Brit Awards, which is more wins than any other artist in the award show's history.Overall, Bob Sinclair and Robbie Williams charm on their "Electrico Romantico" collaboration. Williams' vocals are smooth as silk, coupled by Sinclair's exceptional production. It is evident that Sinclair is like fine wine, where he only gets better with age and experience. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about Bob Sinclair and his music, check out his official website More about Bob Sinclair, Robbie williams, French, British, electrico romantico Bob Sinclair Robbie williams French British electrico romantico