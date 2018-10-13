Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On October 12, Texas-based singer-songwriter Bob Schneider released his exceptional new single, the touching ballad "Lost." Schneider noted that in his youth, he had the idea that adults knew all the answers, and that someday when he turned into an adult, he would have all the answers as well; however, that was not the case, and he derived to the conclusion that nothing can ever be truly known. "Even though we are 'lost,' there might be something we don't know about that is guiding us and cares for us, and I find a lot of comfort in that idea," Schneider expressed in a press statement. "Lost" by The Verdict Overall, For more information on Bob Schneider and "Lost," check out his Read More: In July of 2018, Digital Journal chatted with His crisp vocals on "Lost" are reminiscent of Dave Matthews. It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. The song is a poignant, introspective ballad, with captivating lyrics.Schneider noted that in his youth, he had the idea that adults knew all the answers, and that someday when he turned into an adult, he would have all the answers as well; however, that was not the case, and he derived to the conclusion that nothing can ever be truly known. "Even though we are 'lost,' there might be something we don't know about that is guiding us and cares for us, and I find a lot of comfort in that idea," Schneider expressed in a press statement."Lost" by Bob Schneider is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Bob Schneider delivers on his soothing new single "Lost." He is one of the most underrated artists in the contemporary music scene. It garners an A rating.For more information on Bob Schneider and "Lost," check out his official website : In July of 2018, Digital Journal chatted with Bob Schneider More about Bob Schneider, Lost, ballad Bob Schneider Lost ballad Latest News Top News