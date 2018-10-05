Email
article imageReview: Bluegrass stars superb on 'Come See About Me' collection Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     10 hours ago in Music
On September 28, some of bluegrass music's biggest stars collaborated together and released "Come See About Me," which is a benefit for the IBMA Trust Fund.
It opens with the soothing "Their Hands Made the Music," and it is followed by "A Little Trust," featuring the gorgeous, crystalline voice of Donna Ulisse.
Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver pick up the pace with the jubilant "All the Good Things We Could Do." The inclusion of "If I Needed You" is an added bonus, which the Lonesome River Band does it justice.
One of the highlight tracks on the collection is the delicate "Those Tears" by acclaimed bluegrass duo Darin and Brooke Aldridge, who proved that her latest win for "Female Vocalist of the Year" at the 2018 IBMA Awards was based on sheer talent and merit.
The album closes with the upbeat "Help" by the Grascals, as well as the title cut "Come See About Me" by the Mountain Home Family.
Come See About Me is available on Spotify and on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Come See About Me is flawless from start to finish. It is highly recommended for all fans of bluegrass, country, and inspirational music. The musicianship on this album is tremendous, and the songs are heartfelt and extremely well-crafted. It garners an A rating.
For more information on the IBMA Trust Fund, check out its official homepage.
More about bluegrass, come see about me, Brooke Aldridge, Doyle Lawson, grascals
 
