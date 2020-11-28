On November 27, Blue Aeris featuring Peter Reckell released their new lyric video for "Under The Mistletoe." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song is upbeat, mid-tempo, and charming. It will certainly put fans and listeners in the holiday spirit, and rightfully so. It was written and composed by Reckell's wife, Kelly Moneymaker. It allows Reckell's rich, baritone vocals to shine, where the listener can recall Jimmy Buffett meets Willie Nelson, and the song and lyric video earn two thumbs up.
Reckell is known for his portrayal of Bo Brady on the hit NBC daytime drama, Days of Our Lives, a role that he originated back in 1983 and played until 2016.
"Under the Mistletoe" is a track on the holiday album Joy by Blue Aeris, which is available on digital service providers by clicking here. For listeners that enjoyed "Under the Mistletoe," they ought to give Joy more than just a passing glance. Well done.
Joy by Blue Aeris feat. Various artists on Amazon Music Unlimited Reckell (@peterreckell) November 24, 2020