article imageReview: Blink-182 releases spitfire music video for 'Quarantine' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     44 mins ago in Music
Acclaimed rock group Blink-182 released their vivacious new music video for their song "Quarantine." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"Quarantine" is up-tempo, unapologetic and vivacious. It is very relevant in the times that we are living in today, and fans and listeners are bound to find it relatable. Mark Hoppus sings it with a great deal of attitude and angst, and it works.
The song is comprised of soaring drums and impressive guitars, coupled by a music video that features raw footage of the group shot on iPhones.
Mark Hoppus from the band stated that "Quarantine" is about the "sadness, confusion, anger and frustration" that the world is experiencing right now. "I hope that everybody is safe and that we can get through this very soon. Can't wait to see you all on the other side," he remarked.
Travis Barker shared that the tune was inspired by the quarantine itself, as well as the "crappy punk rock music we have loved to play since day one." Particularly impressive about the drums is that they were done in one take and this song even features Barker on background vocals.
"Quarantine" is available on all digital service provides by clicking here. It garners two thumbs up, and it is worthy of the repeat button.
Blink-182 is made up of such band members as Mark Hoppus on vocals and bass guitar, Travis Barker on the drums, and Matt Skiba on vocals and lead guitar.
In the meantime, Blink-182 earned two 2020 MTV VMA (Video Music Award) nominations for "Best Rock Video" and "Best Music Video From Home" for their song "Happy Days." Fans of the band can cast their vote on the official MTV VMA website.
To learn more about Blink-182, check out their official homepage, and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.
