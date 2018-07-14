Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music Wantagh - On July 13, 2018, Blink-182 tribute band All The Blink Things performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island. Everybody was singing along to such Blink classics as "Rock Show," "What's My Age Again?" "Dysentery Gary" and their perennial "First Date." Another emotional moment was when they played "Adam's Song" on stage, and with "Wendy Clear" they also took their fans back to their landmark album, Enema of the State. From the second portion of their set, some of the highlights included "Going Away to College," "Dumpweed," "Man Overboard" and the poignant "Stay Together For the Kids." After their brief "Country Song," they closed with such fan-favorites as "Dammit" and "All the Small Things," the latter of which felt like the national anthem at Mulcahy's. For their encore, they returned for the brief yet witty "Happy Holidays, You Bastard" and "Aliens Exist." The Verdict Overall, it was great to hear All The Blink Things bring the Blink-182 classics to life at Mulcahy's. The audience really got into them, and they always do the iconic punk rock band justice. They are always worth seeing live. They had their stage antics and jokes to the tee. Their set in Wantagh garnered 4.5 out of 5 stars. They shared the stage with the Green Day tribute band, Dookie, who was able to warm up the stage for them. All The Blink Things (comprised of Lou as Mark Hoppus, Steve as Tom DeLonge and Nick as Travis Barker) kicked off their set on an upbeat note with "Feeling This," and they immediately broke into the spitfire "Not Now." One of the stand-out moments from the first half of the show as their moving rendition of the melancholic "I Miss You," which was lyrically and sonically powerful.Everybody was singing along to such Blink classics as "Rock Show," "What's My Age Again?" "Dysentery Gary" and their perennial "First Date."Another emotional moment was when they played "Adam's Song" on stage, and with "Wendy Clear" they also took their fans back to their landmark album, Enema of the State.From the second portion of their set, some of the highlights included "Going Away to College," "Dumpweed," "Man Overboard" and the poignant "Stay Together For the Kids."After their brief "Country Song," they closed with such fan-favorites as "Dammit" and "All the Small Things," the latter of which felt like the national anthem at Mulcahy's.For their encore, they returned for the brief yet witty "Happy Holidays, You Bastard" and "Aliens Exist."Overall, it was great to hear All The Blink Things bring the Blink-182 classics to life at Mulcahy's. The audience really got into them, and they always do the iconic punk rock band justice. They are always worth seeing live. They had their stage antics and jokes to the tee. Their set in Wantagh garnered 4.5 out of 5 stars. More about All The Blink Things, dookie, Blink182, wantagh, mulcahy's All The Blink Things dookie Blink182 wantagh mulcahy s