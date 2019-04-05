Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country star Billy Ray Cyrus is featured on the remix of rapper Lil Nas X's viral hit "Old Town Road," and both artists soar on this exceptional collaboration. A country crooner, Cyrus acknowledged that he loved the tune "Old Town Road" from the first time that he heard it. Cyrus noted that it is the fans of country music that decide what they like, as opposed to the critics or anybody else. He recalled that country legend Waylon Jennings once told him that every now and then the music business outlaws somebody because they are different. "Country music fans do not need to be defined by critics," Cyrus said, prior to expressing how honored he was to collaborate with Lil Nas X on "Old Town Road." The remix of "Old Town Road" is available on In other Billy Ray Cyrus news, he will be releasing his upcoming studio album, The SnakeDoctor Circus, in the spring via BMG. The Verdict Overall, To learn more about country sensation Billy Ray Cyrus and his music, check out his Cyrus truly helps bring the song "Old Town Road" to a higher level thanks to his rich, rumbling vocals. Cyrus proves that he is able to defy genre barriers.A country crooner, Cyrus acknowledged that he loved the tune "Old Town Road" from the first time that he heard it. Cyrus noted that it is the fans of country music that decide what they like, as opposed to the critics or anybody else. He recalled that country legend Waylon Jennings once told him that every now and then the music business outlaws somebody because they are different."Country music fans do not need to be defined by critics," Cyrus said, prior to expressing how honored he was to collaborate with Lil Nas X on "Old Town Road."The remix of "Old Town Road" is available on Spotify In other Billy Ray Cyrus news, he will be releasing his upcoming studio album, The SnakeDoctor Circus, in the spring via BMG.Overall, Billy Ray Cyrus delivers on the remix of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," where he is able to introduce the song to a different and a wider audience. This remix is worth more than just a passing glance and it garners an A rating.To learn more about country sensation Billy Ray Cyrus and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Billy Ray Cyrus, lil nas x, old town road Billy Ray Cyrus lil nas x old town road