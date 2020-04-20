Veteran country star Billy Ray Cyrus dropped his new animated music video today for "Ballad of Jed" for his new project Mama Kush.
A two-time Grammy award-winning artist, Cyrus performed "Ballad of Jed" live at 4:17 p.m. CST on Weedmaps "Higher Together: Sessions from Home."
The music video was "Ballad of Jed" was directed by Alex Salsberg with animation by PokeGravy Studios. It has an outlaw country vibe to it.
"Ballad of Jed" by Billy Ray Cyrus is available on digital service providers by clicking here.
The Verdict
The animated video "Ballad of Jed" by Mama Kush, the new side project of Billy Ray Cyrus, just kills me. It is witty, clever and fun, and the quintessential tune for 420 Day. It will certainly boost up everybody's spirits during these trying times our country is going through during this pandemic, and it is certainly worth more than just a passing glance.
To learn more about Billy Ray Cyrus, check out his Facebook page and follow him on Twitter.