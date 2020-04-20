Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Billy Ray Cyrus releases animated music video for 'Ballad of Jed' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     31 mins ago in Music
Veteran country star Billy Ray Cyrus dropped his new animated music video today for "Ballad of Jed" for his new project Mama Kush.
A two-time Grammy award-winning artist, Cyrus performed "Ballad of Jed" live at 4:17 p.m. CST on Weedmaps "Higher Together: Sessions from Home."
The music video was "Ballad of Jed" was directed by Alex Salsberg with animation by PokeGravy Studios. It has an outlaw country vibe to it.
"Ballad of Jed" by Billy Ray Cyrus is available on digital service providers by clicking here.
The Verdict
The animated video "Ballad of Jed" by Mama Kush, the new side project of Billy Ray Cyrus, just kills me. It is witty, clever and fun, and the quintessential tune for 420 Day. It will certainly boost up everybody's spirits during these trying times our country is going through during this pandemic, and it is certainly worth more than just a passing glance.
To learn more about Billy Ray Cyrus, check out his Facebook page and follow him on Twitter.
More about Billy Ray Cyrus, Animated, Video, Music, ballad of jed
 
Latest News
Top News
France reaches 'painful' landmark of 20,000 virus dead
Challenges filed over EPA rollback of power plant regulations
Nasal smear offers a solution as an allergy screening test
Meet Thomas Donall: Owner of the Palace Restaurant and Bar Special
Luxury Moscow clinic becomes coronavirus 'battleground'
Italy's current virus cases fall for first time
Naughty By Nature talks song with Rita Wilson, longevity in music Special
U.S. oil suffers its biggest one-day price plunge in two decades
Op-Ed: Canadian oil sector should be looking toward renewable energy
Merkel issues stark warning as Germany begins opening up