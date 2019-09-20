Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Veteran country star Billy Ray Cyrus performed on "America's Got Talent," where he was joined by Voices of Service and it was an incredible live performance. This is a song that deserves to be released as a single at some point in the future since it has an important message that needs to be heard, especially in the times that we are living in today. It was powerful lyrically, sonically and vocally. The Verdict Overall, Speaking of Billy Ray Cyrus, country music fans will certainly love his new duet " They performed his smash single "Some Gave All" on the finale of America's Got Talent, which Cyrus co-wrote, and he joined them on this performance as he accompanied himself on acoustic guitar and allowed his rich, harking voice to shine. It was all heart and soul by all of the performers and a true vocal event.This is a song that deserves to be released as a single at some point in the future since it has an important message that needs to be heard, especially in the times that we are living in today. It was powerful lyrically, sonically and vocally.Overall, Billy Ray Cyrus and Voices of Service delivered a remarkable live rendition of "Some Gave All" on the hit reality competition, America's Got Talent, which would have made him very proud as a songwriter. They were able to touch the hearts of their listeners and it was well-received by all. This bravura performance garnered an "A" rating.Speaking of Billy Ray Cyrus, country music fans will certainly love his new duet " Chevys and Fords ," where he collaborates with Johnny McGuire. Their latest collaboration is available on Apple Music More about Billy Ray Cyrus, America's Got Talent, agt, finale, voices of service Billy Ray Cyrus America s Got Talent agt finale voices of service