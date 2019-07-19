Email
Review: Billy Ray Cyrus and Johnny McGuire stunning on 'Chevys and Fords'

By Markos Papadatos     45 mins ago in Music
Veteran country star Billy Ray Cyrus joins forces with rising country singer-songwriter Johnny McGuire on their new single "Chevys and Fords." It was officially released on July 19.
Billy Ray Cyrus has been on fire lately, especially thanks to the commercial success of the chart-topping single "Old Town Road," his collaboration with Lil Nas X.
His latest collaboration, "Chevys and Fords," with emerging artist Johnny McGuire is equally impressive and worth more than just a passing glance. McGuire allows his rich, rumbling vocals to shine and their lyrics capture the mood of the song, which is youthful, liberating and patriotic, all in one. Cyrus' velvet voice blends well together and they produce one true musical event.
"Chevys and Fords" is available on iTunes. It was produced by award-winning producer Mickey Jack Cones and it was co-penned by Johnny McGuire, Jordan Walker, Rodney Clawson, and Ben Hayslip.
The Verdict
Overall, "Chevys and Fords" is country as grits. It is a match made in modern country music heaven. Johnny McGuire has done a superb job collaborating with Billy Ray Cyrus and it deserves to fare well for both artists on the radio airwaves.
Read More: Op-ed on Billy Ray Cyrus as to why he belongs in the Country Music Hall of Fame.
More about Billy Ray Cyrus, Johnny McGuire, chevys and fords, Country
 
