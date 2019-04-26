Email
article imageReview: Billy Raffoul delights on sultry EP 'The Running Wild' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising singer-songwriter Billy Raffoul released his brand new EP "The Running Wild" on April 26, 2019, via Interscope Records.
Greg Kurstin, Dave Pittenger, and Mike Crossey served as the producers of this project. The EP opens with "Lovely," which features Raffoul's crisp, sultry voice, and it is followed by the optimistic and empowering "Mental Health (Can't Do This by Yourself)."
It immediately breaks into the mid-tempo yet catchy "Bad for You," and he sings the bluesy "Coffee" with maximum heart. It is evident that Raffoul has an old soul. The EP closes on a liberating note with "Running Wild."
The Running Wild is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
On May 7, Raffoul will be performing live at Gramercy Theatre in New York City.
The Verdict
Overall, Billy Raffoul delivers on this brand new studio effort. It has a positive message to it that will resonate well with his fans and listeners. It encompasses elements of pop, rock, alternative, folk and Americana music. This five-track collection has a retro vibe to it, and it garners an A rating.
To learn more about Billy Raffoul and his new EP, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
