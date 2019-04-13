Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Music On April 13, in honor of this year's Record Store Day, Billy Joel released his highly-anticipated two-disc "Live at Carnegie Hall 1977" on vinyl. The first disc features "Miami 2017 (Seen The Lights Go Out On Broadway)," which is one of this music journalist's all-time favorite Billy Joel recordings, and it is followed by "Prelude/Angry Young Man," as well as "New York State of Mind." Side B of that disc includes the romantic ballad "Just The Way You Are," as well as "She's Got a Way" and the vivacious tune "The Entertainer." The first side (Side A) of the second disc opens with "Scenes From An Italian Restaurant," and it immediately breaks into band introductions, prior to closing with the dynamic "Captain Jack." The Side B of the second disc kicks off with "I've Loved These Days," as well as "Say Goodbye to Hollywood" and "Souvenir," where the "Piano Man" leaves his fans and listeners yearning for more. An interesting fact was that at this iconic concert, one of the attendees was the distinguished producer and engineer Phil Ramone, who was responsible for serving as the sole producer of Billy Joel's landmark album, The Stranger, which was released in September of 1977 (later that year following the Carnegie Hall performance). The Verdict Overall, Billy Joel was able to put his fans into a time warp with Live at Carnegie Hall 1977 on vinyl. He is able to take his listening audience back to simpler times. While many of the younger fans were not born in 1977, this collection makes one feel as if they were a part of his live show at the venerable Carnegie Hall in New York City. The vinyl edition of Live at Carnegie Hall 1977 garners an A rating. For more information on this Live at Carnegie Hall 1977 vinyl release, check out the To learn more about Billy Joel and his music, visit his This marks the first time that his seminal concert that took place on June 3, 1977, at Carnegie Hall is available on vinyl. The "Piano Man" was joined by a live orchestra and he features several newer songs that were not released at the time such as the love ballad "Just The Way You Are" and his classic "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant."The first disc features "Miami 2017 (Seen The Lights Go Out On Broadway)," which is one of this music journalist's all-time favorite Billy Joel recordings, and it is followed by "Prelude/Angry Young Man," as well as "New York State of Mind." Side B of that disc includes the romantic ballad "Just The Way You Are," as well as "She's Got a Way" and the vivacious tune "The Entertainer."The first side (Side A) of the second disc opens with "Scenes From An Italian Restaurant," and it immediately breaks into band introductions, prior to closing with the dynamic "Captain Jack." The Side B of the second disc kicks off with "I've Loved These Days," as well as "Say Goodbye to Hollywood" and "Souvenir," where the "Piano Man" leaves his fans and listeners yearning for more.An interesting fact was that at this iconic concert, one of the attendees was the distinguished producer and engineer Phil Ramone, who was responsible for serving as the sole producer of Billy Joel's landmark album, The Stranger, which was released in September of 1977 (later that year following the Carnegie Hall performance).Overall, Billy Joel was able to put his fans into a time warp with Live at Carnegie Hall 1977 on vinyl. He is able to take his listening audience back to simpler times. While many of the younger fans were not born in 1977, this collection makes one feel as if they were a part of his live show at the venerable Carnegie Hall in New York City. The vinyl edition of Live at Carnegie Hall 1977 garners an A rating.For more information on this Live at Carnegie Hall 1977 vinyl release, check out the Record Store Day official website To learn more about Billy Joel and his music, visit his official homepage More about Billy joel, Vinyl, record store day, live at carnegie hall 1977 Billy joel Vinyl record store day live at carnegie hal...