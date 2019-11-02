On October 25, the "Piano Man" Billy Joel performed at Madison Square Garden in New York City, as part of his monthly residency.
This show had some Halloween-themed music to it, which included snippets of "The Addams Family" theme song and "The Monster Mash."
Joel paid homage to the late but great singer-songwriter Warren Zevon by covering the classic "Werewolves of London," which was co-produced by Jackson Browne in the late '70s. Joel's band seemed to have a fun time with "Werewolves of London," as they were howling along with him on the chorus.
A video of his live performance of "Werewolves of London" may be seen in the following YouTube clip.
"Werewolves of London" was one of Zevon's most successful radio singles to date, peaking at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in 1978.
Billy Joel deserves to be commended for paying a moving tribute to one of the greatest rock singer-songwriters and musicians of all time, Warren Zevon.
As Digital Journal previously reported, Warren Zevon was missing from the ballot of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020.
To learn more about the music and legacy of Warren Zevon, visit his website.
