Billy Joel band member Mike DelGuidice, who sings background vocals and plays rhythm guitar, belted out the Led Zeppelin classic "Whole Lotta Love," with Joel accompanying him on piano. This classic rock performance was quite the spectacle and it was well-received by all. DelGuidice was able to hit the high notes and made them seem effortless.
They subsequently performed "Dazed and Confused," with DelGuidice singing lead vocals yet again.
On February 16, Big Shot, the Billy Joel tribute band, which is also fronted by Mike DelGuidice, will be performing at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
in Wantagh, as part of their Nassau County home. This is the quintessential way to kick off President's Day Weekend.
As Digital Journal reported
, Billy Joel
will be performing his 67th consecutive residency concert at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2019.
To learn more about Mike DelGuidice
and his upcoming shows, check out his official website
and Facebook page
.