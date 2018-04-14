New York
On April 13, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Billy Joel and band member Mike DelGuidice performed "Until the Night" at his show at Madison Square Garden.
Joel and DelGudice (who plays rhythm guitar and sings background vocals) were able to take fans on a musical journey back to the year 1978 with "Until the Night," which was featured as a track on Joel's critically-acclaimed studio album 52nd Street.
Their rich vocals blended well together, where it felt like Joel was harmonizing with himself, and the outcome was superb. Both performers truly gave it their all thanks to the distinct tone in their voices. They were able to dust off a classic Billy Joel tune, and introduce it to a new generation of fans (that consisted of fans of all age groups).
Check out a music video of this moving performance.
Aside from performing in Billy Joel's live band, Mike DelGuidice also fronts the Billy Joel tribute band, Big Shot, where they perform regularly on Long Island.
