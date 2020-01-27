Email
Review: Billie Eilish wins big at 2020 Grammy Awards, makes music history

By Markos Papadatos
Global music star Billie Eilish has a major reason to be proud. She won most of the categories she was nominated in at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
Her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? won for "Best Pop Vocal Album" and the coveted "Album of the Year" Grammy Award; moreover, Eilish was named "Best New Artist" and her chart-topping smash single "Bad Guy" won the prestigious "Record of the Year" and "Song of the Year" categories.
At 18 years old, she became the first female recording artist to win the big four general field categories, as well as the youngest solo artist to win "Album of the Year." Her brother, FINNEAS, won for "Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical" and for "Producer of the Year, Non-Classical."
During the Grammy live telecast, she performed "When the Party's Over."
In other Billie Eilish news, she will be singing the theme song for the new James Bond film, No Time to Die.
To learn more about Billie Eilish and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
