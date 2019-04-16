Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music 17-year-old singer-songwriter Billie Eilish released her breakthrough studio album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" via Darkroom/Interscope Records. "all the good girls go to hell" is quite edgy and it is followed by "wish you were gay." This journalist's personal favorite tune is the controlled and expressive "when the party's over." Other noteworthy cuts include "my strange addiction," the bold "bury a friend," the bluesy "listen before i go," as well as the gorgeous ballad "i love you," which is sheer brilliance. Her new album is available on The Verdict Overall, Billie Eilish delivers on her latest studio offering, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Her voice is like a quiet storm and that ought to be taken as a compliment. It is evident that Eilish is the future of the music business, and the industry is in good hands: Eilish's hands. Every song on this collection has its own identity, and the lyrics stand out by a mile. Eilish is one true song stylist as she takes her fans and listeners on a musical journey with her. This album garners an A rating. To learn more about Billie Eilish and her music, check out her Eilish's album is a gem, and it opens with her eerie single "bad guy," which has an infectious groove to it, and it is followed by "xanny," featuring her crisp voice. Equally hypnotic and unflinching is "you should see me in a crown.""all the good girls go to hell" is quite edgy and it is followed by "wish you were gay." This journalist's personal favorite tune is the controlled and expressive "when the party's over."Other noteworthy cuts include "my strange addiction," the bold "bury a friend," the bluesy "listen before i go," as well as the gorgeous ballad "i love you," which is sheer brilliance.Her new album is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Billie Eilish delivers on her latest studio offering, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Her voice is like a quiet storm and that ought to be taken as a compliment. It is evident that Eilish is the future of the music business, and the industry is in good hands: Eilish's hands.Every song on this collection has its own identity, and the lyrics stand out by a mile. Eilish is one true song stylist as she takes her fans and listeners on a musical journey with her. This album garners an A rating.To learn more about Billie Eilish and her music, check out her official website More about Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Album Billie Eilish When We All Fall Asl... Where Do We Go Album