Singer-songwriter and actor James Maslow of Big Time Rush fame released his scorching new radio single "Delirious," which has a summer vibe to it.
The song is sultry, seductive and smooth. Most importantly, it is extremely radio-friendly and it will fare well with his dedicated fans. It encompasses elements of pop and dance music. One can always depend on Maslow to release high-quality music, and "Delirious" is no exception to that.
In "Delirious," the male narrator in the song succumbs to the irresistible temptation of the person who knows just how to drive him crazy. It deserves to be the song of the summer.
The Verdict
Overall, "Delirious" by James Maslow is a keeper. The song has a Jonas Brothers vibe to it, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. "Delirious" garners an A rating.
"Delirious" is available on iTunes and Spotify.
For more information on James Maslow and "Delirious," check out his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram.