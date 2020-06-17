Email
article imageReview: Big Time Rush glorious on 'Worldwide' acoustic song Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Acclaimed pop group Big Time Rush participated in a virtual reunion where they delivered a glorious, acoustic rendition of "Worldwide."
This song is an emblem of hope in these trying times that the world is going through. James Maslow, Carlos PenaVega, Kendall Schmidt and Logan Henderson all divided the vocal parts evenly, thus allowing their unique voices to shine.
"These challenging times around the world have made us want to connect with all of you so much," Big Time Rush posted on their official Instagram page. "They have also made us want to stay connected with each other."
The band members revealed that they spent some time recently recording one of their favorite songs while quarantined, and they wanted to share it with their fans as a token of their appreciation towards them. They went on to express their love to all the fans all over the world.
This version of "Worldwide" deserves to be enjoyed for its honesty, beauty, and authenticity. Their soaring harmonies are simply divine. It garners two giant thumbs up, and it is safe to say that Big Time Rush is still at the top of their game musically. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come from them in the future.
