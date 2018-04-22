Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Music Wantagh - On April 21, Big Shot played at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island. The music was highly eclectic tonight, where they covered Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, Nine Days and even a song from "Grease." After Giglio gave the Red Sox a shout-out, DelGuidice brought his set back to New York, with the saxophone driven "New York State of Mind." "This is the Time" was soothing and hypnotic, and they picked up the pace with the upbeat "Say Goodbye to Hollywood." DelGuidice displayed his powerful vocals on Aerosmith's "Dream On," thus tipping his hat to Steven Tyler. It was great to hear his own original music at Mulcahy's as well, with his love ballad "Mona Lisa." One of the most melancholic tunes of the night was "Goodnight Saigon," yet one of the most patriotic ones as well. "C'mon sing it," he said, encouraging the Mulcahy's audience to sing its dynamic chorus. When DelGuidice introduced Dimichino, he noted that he is also in the band Nine Days, and he sang their smash hit "Absolutely (Story of a Girl)." "This is our tribute to Nick Dimichino tonight," DelGuidice said. "That was fun," Giglio added. They immediately sang the classic song "You're the One That I Want" from Grease. "It is one of those nights, where we are playing 10 seconds from everything," DelGuidice joked. "Let's get back to serious things, like Led Zeppelin," DelGuidice said, and they rocked out to Led Zeppelin ("Immigrant Song"), and they continued with "Whole Lotta Love," which concluded with a drum solo from Sorrentino. "Yes, you officially know how to rock Mulcahy's," DelGuidice said. On April 28, Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot will be performing at Big Shot (whose line-up tonight was comprised of Ken Cino on guitar, John Scarpulla on saxophone, Nick Dimichino on bass, Carmine Giglio on bass, and Mike Sorrentino on drums, and of course, Mike DelGuidice on lead vocals and piano) opened with the Billy Joel classic "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant," and they immediately broke into "Movin' Out" and "My Life," where everybody was singing along with them. The inclusion of "Captain Jack" early on in their set was an added treat. "Thank you so much," DelGuidice said, prior to noting that the latter tune was a fan request.After Giglio gave the Red Sox a shout-out, DelGuidice brought his set back to New York, with the saxophone driven "New York State of Mind." "This is the Time" was soothing and hypnotic, and they picked up the pace with the upbeat "Say Goodbye to Hollywood."DelGuidice displayed his powerful vocals on Aerosmith's "Dream On," thus tipping his hat to Steven Tyler. It was great to hear his own original music at Mulcahy's as well, with his love ballad "Mona Lisa."One of the most melancholic tunes of the night was "Goodnight Saigon," yet one of the most patriotic ones as well. "C'mon sing it," he said, encouraging the Mulcahy's audience to sing its dynamic chorus.When DelGuidice introduced Dimichino, he noted that he is also in the band Nine Days, and he sang their smash hit "Absolutely (Story of a Girl)." "This is our tribute to Nick Dimichino tonight," DelGuidice said. "That was fun," Giglio added.They immediately sang the classic song "You're the One That I Want" from Grease. "It is one of those nights, where we are playing 10 seconds from everything," DelGuidice joked."Let's get back to serious things, like Led Zeppelin," DelGuidice said, and they rocked out to Led Zeppelin ("Immigrant Song"), and they continued with "Whole Lotta Love," which concluded with a drum solo from Sorrentino. "Yes, you officially know how to rock Mulcahy's," DelGuidice said.On April 28, Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot will be performing at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, Connecticut. More about Big Shot, mulcahy's, Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, Mike DelGuidice Big Shot mulcahy s Led Zeppelin Aerosmith Mike DelGuidice