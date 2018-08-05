Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Wantagh - On August 4, the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot headlined Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, as part of their annual Luau. They kicked off their Mulcahy's set with the liberating "Say Goodbye to Hollywood" and it was followed by the upbeat "My Life." "Mulcahy's," DelGuidice said. "How are you guys doing? Salud," and they immediately broke into the powerhouse Billy Joel tune "New York State of Mind," where Scarpulla was sensational on sax, as the crowd sang along. "That's John Scarpulla on the saxophone," DelGuidice said, as he belted out the final notes of the song. Equally fun was the perennial classic "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant," and it was great to hear DelGuidice belt out "Dream On" by Aerosmith, and make it seem so effortless. A neat surprise was a cover of "Separate Ways" by Journey. Ken Cino rocked the electric guitar as DelGuidice sang "Whole Lotta Love." "Who wants to hear a song written by Mike DelGuidice?" Ken Cino asked, and the crowd went wild. The addendum of his own self-penned tune "Mona Lisa" in this set was a real treat. "Thank you so much, everybody," DelGuidice said. "Thank you for listening to my original song." They continued with "Keeping the Faith," and showed some angst on "Movin' Out." The Verdict Overall, Big Shot delivered at Mulcahy's for yet another memorable performance, this time as part of their annual Luau. DelGuidice and the band were able to rock hard. Their set garnered an A rating. To learn more about the cover group Read More: A few weeks ago, Mike DelGuidice chatted with A complimentary pig roast and barbecue (hamburgers, hot dogs, and cheeseburgers) took place prior to this concert. The band's line-up for the Luau show included Mike DelGuidice on piano and lead vocals, John Scarpulla on saxophone, Ken Cino on guitar, Nick Dimichino on bass, Carmine Giglio on keys, and Mike Sorrentino on drums. This marks their first show back at Mulcahy's in three months. The turnout was excellent.They kicked off their Mulcahy's set with the liberating "Say Goodbye to Hollywood" and it was followed by the upbeat "My Life." "Mulcahy's," DelGuidice said. "How are you guys doing? Salud," and they immediately broke into the powerhouse Billy Joel tune "New York State of Mind," where Scarpulla was sensational on sax, as the crowd sang along. "That's John Scarpulla on the saxophone," DelGuidice said, as he belted out the final notes of the song.Equally fun was the perennial classic "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant," and it was great to hear DelGuidice belt out "Dream On" by Aerosmith, and make it seem so effortless. A neat surprise was a cover of "Separate Ways" by Journey. Ken Cino rocked the electric guitar as DelGuidice sang "Whole Lotta Love.""Who wants to hear a song written by Mike DelGuidice?" Ken Cino asked, and the crowd went wild. The addendum of his own self-penned tune "Mona Lisa" in this set was a real treat. "Thank you so much, everybody," DelGuidice said. "Thank you for listening to my original song." They continued with "Keeping the Faith," and showed some angst on "Movin' Out."Overall, Big Shot delivered at Mulcahy's for yet another memorable performance, this time as part of their annual Luau. DelGuidice and the band were able to rock hard. Their set garnered an A rating.To learn more about the cover group Big Shot and their 2018 touring schedule, check out their official website A few weeks ago, Mike DelGuidice chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of Billy Joel's 100th lifetime show at Madison Square Garden, and sharing the stage with "The Boss" Bruce Springsteen. More about Big Shot, luau, Mike DelGuidice, Billy joel, wantagh Big Shot luau Mike DelGuidice Billy joel wantagh