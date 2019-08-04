Special By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Music Wantagh - Mike DelGuidice and the Billy Joel tribute group, Big Shot, hosted their annual Luau at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, as part of their Nassau County residency. The line-up of the band tonight included DelGuidice on lead vocals and piano, Nick Dimichino on bass, Carmine Giglio on the keyboard, Ken Cino on guitar, John Scarpulla on saxophone and John Myslinski filling in on drums. "Mulcahy's. Salud everybody. Cheers, God bless," DelGuidice said, prior to taking his listeners on a trip to "Vienna." "Happy Luau," DelGuidice said and wore a lei around his neck. Backed by a horn section, he delivered a smooth rendition of "Half a Mile Away." Scarpulla rocked on the saxophone solos on "New York State of Mind" and "Scenes From An Italian Restaurant" respectively as DelGuidice nailed the lead vocals. "Only The Good Die Young" was a fun party anthem, where everybody recited the chorus verbatim. "Mulcahy's. Give it up for Mike DelGuidice," Carmine Giglio said, prior to joking if he wanted to do "Juke Box Hero" by Foreigner. Steven Fileti played harmonica on "Piano Man," while Carmine Giglio played guitar on this Billy Joel signature tune. "Mulcahy's. God bless," DelGuidice reiterated. The Verdict Overall, the annual Big Shot Luau concert at Mulcahy's was a major success as always. The entire band and horn section delivered and put on a solid show that garnered two thumbs up. DelGuidice began Big Shot's set at Mulcahy's with the upbeat and infectious "Miami 2017 (Seen The Lights Go Out On Broadway)," and it was followed by "Movin' Out" from The Stranger album, and "My Life."The line-up of the band tonight included DelGuidice on lead vocals and piano, Nick Dimichino on bass, Carmine Giglio on the keyboard, Ken Cino on guitar, John Scarpulla on saxophone and John Myslinski filling in on drums."Mulcahy's. Salud everybody. Cheers, God bless," DelGuidice said, prior to taking his listeners on a trip to "Vienna." "Happy Luau," DelGuidice said and wore a lei around his neck.Backed by a horn section, he delivered a smooth rendition of "Half a Mile Away." Scarpulla rocked on the saxophone solos on "New York State of Mind" and "Scenes From An Italian Restaurant" respectively as DelGuidice nailed the lead vocals."Only The Good Die Young" was a fun party anthem, where everybody recited the chorus verbatim. "Mulcahy's. Give it up for Mike DelGuidice," Carmine Giglio said, prior to joking if he wanted to do "Juke Box Hero" by Foreigner.Steven Fileti played harmonica on "Piano Man," while Carmine Giglio played guitar on this Billy Joel signature tune. "Mulcahy's. God bless," DelGuidice reiterated.Overall, the annual Big Shot Luau concert at Mulcahy's was a major success as always. The entire band and horn section delivered and put on a solid show that garnered two thumbs up. More about Big Shot, Mulcahy's Pub, Concert, wantagh, Billy joel Big Shot Mulcahy s Pub Concert wantagh Billy joel Music