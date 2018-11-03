Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Huntington - On November 2, the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot performed at The Paramount in Huntington, for a sold-out crowd. Black Tie Brass served as their opening act, which warmed up the stage for Big Shot. Front-man Mike DelGuidice opened their set with "Captain Jack," and it was followed by "Easy Money," which featured their talented horn section. He also took fans on a trip down memory lane to Billy Joel's 52nd Street album with "Half a Mile Away," and belted out a stunning rendition of "Vienna" that was well-received by all. DelGuidice also covered "Shameless," which was a song written and recorded by Joel that was also covered by country superstar Garth Brooks. Acclaimed guitarist After showing some attitude on "Movin' Out," red and yellow lights dimmed from the stage during the infectious "My Life." Equally soothing was "Don't Ask Me Why," whose lyrics were pure poetry. Filling in for an absent John Scarpulla was Decadia's Bryan Steele, who was remarkable on the sax solo in "New York State of Mind." DelGuidice also treated the audience to his own original recording, the poignant love ballad "Mona Lisa." The highlight moment on stage was when Big Shot brought up veterans from the Paramount audience for a moving version of "Goodnight Saigon," where everybody was chanting "USA." The patriotic tune resonated well with all. His daughter joined him on stage for an impromptu duet of Adele's "To Make You Feel My Love." While she was slightly nervous in the beginning, she gained comfort as the song progressed, and showcased her sultry, crystalline voice on the tune, which ironically enough was written by Bob Dylan. In the acoustic portion of the show, DelGuidice switched over to acoustic guitar for Tom Petty's "Free Fallin'," with Byrnes on guitar and Carmine Giglio on piano. A sold-out Paramount audience joined him as his background singers on the chorus of "She's Always a Woman," and he poked fun at guitar player Tommy Byrnes during "She's Got a Way," especially since Byrnes lit up a cigarette on stage. Other powerhouse songs of the night included "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me," "Only the Good Die Young," "Piano Man" and "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant." The Verdict Overall, this Big Shot concert at The Paramount, in support of General Needs and sponsored by TD Bank, was a great way to honor the local veterans, right before Veterans Day. Big Shot had the Long Island crowd with them every step of the way. They were also able to tip their hats to band-member Tommy Byrnes on his forthcoming Long Island Music Hall of Fame induction. This show garnered an A rating. They were also able to tip their hats to band-member Tommy Byrnes on his forthcoming Long Island Music Hall of Fame induction. This show garnered an A rating.