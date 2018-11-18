Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Music Wantagh - On November 17, the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall, as part of their Nassau County residency. They played all of the perennial Billy Joel classics including "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant" and "New York State of Mind," with Steele rocking the saxophone. Equally fun was "I Go to Extremes" from Billy Joel's Storm Front album. An added treat is each time he serenades the audience to "She's Always a Woman." DelGuidice inquired if anybody has seen Elton John at Madison Square Garden lately, and he went on to sing a classic Elton tune in his honor. The highlight song of the night was the inclusion of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" into their set, which would have made the late Freddie Mercury proud. DelGuidice is a true vocal powerhouse, and his fellow band members delivered. Following on the heels of Veterans Day, Big Shot sang "Goodnight Saigon," in an effort to pay tribute to our veterans. Steven Fileti played harmonica on "Piano Man," which was a fun sing-along with the audience. On November 24, Big Shot will be returning to Mulcahy's for their annual To learn more about Big Shot and their show dates, visit their This concert was the rescheduled show for October 20, when front-man Mike DelGuidice was forced to cancel due to illness. Aside from DelGuidice on lead vocals and piano, the line-up consisted of Carmine Giglio on keyboards, Ken Cino on guitar, Nick Dimichino on bass, Bryan Steele from the tribute band Decadia filling in on saxophone, and Sal DeVitto on drums (filling in for Mike Sorrentino and Chuck Burgi).They played all of the perennial Billy Joel classics including "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant" and "New York State of Mind," with Steele rocking the saxophone. Equally fun was "I Go to Extremes" from Billy Joel's Storm Front album. An added treat is each time he serenades the audience to "She's Always a Woman."DelGuidice inquired if anybody has seen Elton John at Madison Square Garden lately, and he went on to sing a classic Elton tune in his honor.The highlight song of the night was the inclusion of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" into their set, which would have made the late Freddie Mercury proud. DelGuidice is a true vocal powerhouse, and his fellow band members delivered.Following on the heels of Veterans Day, Big Shot sang "Goodnight Saigon," in an effort to pay tribute to our veterans. Steven Fileti played harmonica on "Piano Man," which was a fun sing-along with the audience.On November 24, Big Shot will be returning to Mulcahy's for their annual Thanksgiving weekend show.To learn more about Big Shot and their show dates, visit their official homepage More about Big Shot, Billy joel, Mike DelGuidice, mulcahy's, Queen Big Shot Billy joel Mike DelGuidice mulcahy s Queen Bohemian Rhapsody