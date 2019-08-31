Special By By Markos Papadatos 30 mins ago in Music Huntington - On August 30, Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot performed at The Paramount in Huntington, for their 25th career lifetime show at this venue, where they honored such artists as The Beatles, Chicago, and Garth Brooks, in addition to their Billy Joel cover songs. As Mike DelGuidice and the band Big Shot took the stage, they opened with "Miami 2017," and immediately broke into "Pressure" and "Movin' Out," where he was joined by his horn section. "Hey, Huntington. How are you doing?" he asked, prior to introducing Tommy Byrnes on guitar who has been with Billy Joel for nearly three decades. Aside from DelGuidice and Byrnes, Big Shot's lineup included John Scarpulla on saxophone, Carmine Giglio on the keyboard, Nick Dimichino on bass, and Mike Sorrentino on drums. He tipped his hat to Garth Brooks with "Shameless," which was penned by Billy Joel, and continued with "Vienna," and he introduced his "Italian friend" Carmine Giglio on the keyboard. DelGuidice went on to take a shot in honor of Billy Joel. "Salud," he said. The horn section played "Half a Mile Away," a song from Joel's seminal 52nd Street album, and honored The Beatles with "Live and Let Die," which ended in a neat jam. John Scarpulla played flute on this song and then was phenomenal on saxophone in "New York State of Mind" with his impressive solos. One of the biggest surprises of the night was when he dedicated "The Downeaster Alexa" to this journalist, whom he described as the "Powerjournalist" on stage. The best part of "The Downeaster Alexa" was that they performed it in its actual key, which is a difficult task to undertake. He immediately broke into his own original song, the love ballad "Mona Lisa," which was sheer bliss. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago received a moving tribute with their vivacious version of "25 or 6 to 4," and went on to sing the Bob Dylan-penned "Make You Feel My Love." After the upbeat "Only the Good Die Young," comedian Gary Valentine joined the band on stage for "Sweet Caroline" by Neil Diamond. Equally exceptional were "You May Be Right," Billy Joel's signature song "Piano Man" and the fan-favorite "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant." The Verdict Overall, Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot put on a top-notch concert at The Paramount, where they paid homage to The Beatles, Chicago, Garth Brooks, Bob Dylan, and Neil Diamond, in addition to the music of the "Piano Man." They were worth seeing live whenever they come to town. Mike DelGuidice is an eighth world wonder in the contemporary scene as a vocalist, songwriter ("Mona Lisa"), multi-instrumentalist and song stylist. Their set garnered an A+ rating. To learn more about Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot, their tour dates and their music, check out their Singer-songwriter Joe DeJesu performed a remarkable acoustic set, which included original songs as well as noteworthy covers of "Paint it Black," Tom Petty's "Free Fallin'" and "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da." DeJesu was able to warm up the stage for Big Shot. After the upbeat "Only the Good Die Young," comedian Gary Valentine joined the band on stage for "Sweet Caroline" by Neil Diamond.Equally exceptional were "You May Be Right," Billy Joel's signature song "Piano Man" and the fan-favorite "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant."Overall, Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot put on a top-notch concert at The Paramount, where they paid homage to The Beatles, Chicago, Garth Brooks, Bob Dylan, and Neil Diamond, in addition to the music of the "Piano Man." They were worth seeing live whenever they come to town. Mike DelGuidice is an eighth world wonder in the contemporary scene as a vocalist, songwriter ("Mona Lisa"), multi-instrumentalist and song stylist. Their set garnered an A+ rating.To learn more about Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot, their tour dates and their music, check out their official website