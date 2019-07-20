Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Huntington - The Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot performed at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, where they were backed by a horn section. Big Shot kicked off their set with "My Life" and it was followed by "Half a Mile Away," where they were joined by the horn section. They immediately broke into the upbeat "Tell Her About It," and after a minor key error on bass, they redeemed themselves and delivered a solid version of "All for Leyna," where they took the audience back to 1980 to Billy Joel's Glass Houses album. Equally impressive was "Movin' Out" and the crowd was dancing along with them during "Keeping the Faith." DelGuidice brought saxophone player Mark Feinberg on stage with him for "New York State of Mind," who described him as a big "Yankee fan." The inclusion of DelGuidice's own original ballad, "Mona Lisa," was an added plus, especially since it allowed his rich, resonant voice to shine. He also tipped his hat to veteran singer-songwriter Bob Dylan with "To Make You Feel My Love," which became a smash hit for Adele. The audience sang along with him on "She's Always A Woman" and he even threw in a cover of Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" in the mix. He praised the fans for being "very good" tonight at The Paramount and went on to introduce the "horn section." Tommy Byrnes, who has been with Billy Joel for nearly three decades, gave the audience a history lesson with "We Didn't Start the Fire." They continued with the upbeat songs "It's Still Rock and Roll," as well as Only The Good Die Young." Equally noteworthy were their namesake song "Big Shot," the lengthy "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant," and the vivacious "You May Be Right." The Verdict Overall, Big Shot delivered at The Paramount in Huntington. They covered the majority of Billy Joel's biggest hits and some of the rarities, as well as songs by Elton John and Billy Joel. These timeless Billy Joel recordings will certainly stand the test of time. Big Shot's live set garnered 4.5 out of 5 stars. The line-up consisted of Mike DelGuidice on lead vocals and piano, Malcolm Gold on bass, Tommy Byrnes on lead guitar, Mike Sorrentino on drums, Mark Feinberg on saxophone and Carmine Giglio on the keyboard.Big Shot kicked off their set with "My Life" and it was followed by "Half a Mile Away," where they were joined by the horn section. They immediately broke into the upbeat "Tell Her About It," and after a minor key error on bass, they redeemed themselves and delivered a solid version of "All for Leyna," where they took the audience back to 1980 to Billy Joel's Glass Houses album.Equally impressive was "Movin' Out" and the crowd was dancing along with them during "Keeping the Faith." DelGuidice brought saxophone player Mark Feinberg on stage with him for "New York State of Mind," who described him as a big "Yankee fan."The inclusion of DelGuidice's own original ballad, "Mona Lisa," was an added plus, especially since it allowed his rich, resonant voice to shine.He also tipped his hat to veteran singer-songwriter Bob Dylan with "To Make You Feel My Love," which became a smash hit for Adele.The audience sang along with him on "She's Always A Woman" and he even threw in a cover of Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" in the mix. He praised the fans for being "very good" tonight at The Paramount and went on to introduce the "horn section."Tommy Byrnes, who has been with Billy Joel for nearly three decades, gave the audience a history lesson with "We Didn't Start the Fire." They continued with the upbeat songs "It's Still Rock and Roll," as well as Only The Good Die Young." Equally noteworthy were their namesake song "Big Shot," the lengthy "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant," and the vivacious "You May Be Right."Overall, Big Shot delivered at The Paramount in Huntington. They covered the majority of Billy Joel's biggest hits and some of the rarities, as well as songs by Elton John and Billy Joel. These timeless Billy Joel recordings will certainly stand the test of time. Big Shot's live set garnered 4.5 out of 5 stars. More about Big Shot, Billy joel, Bob dylan, the paramount, Music Big Shot Billy joel Bob dylan the paramount Music