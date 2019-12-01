Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Wantagh - On November 30, the acclaimed cover band Big Shot performed their second consecutive show at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh. Although it was comprised of the same band members as Frontman Mike DelGuidice paid his respects to his class rock heroes, and tonight was Led Zeppelin with "Whole Lotta Love," which was followed by an impressive drum solo by Mike Sorrentino. An added treat was hearing him sing "She's Always a Woman" solo on piano. The horn section nailed "Easy Money." Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti (from America's Got Talent fame) joined them on stage for a surprise duet of "New York State of Mind" and Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline." The entire venue was reciting the chorus to "Piano Man" verbatim, and of course, no Billy Joel tribute concert is complete without "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant." DelGuidice tipped his hat to The Beatles with a poignant version of "Let It Be," which was utterly fantastic. To learn more about Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot and their upcoming show dates, check out their This event was a part of their 20the anniversary performing at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall Although it was comprised of the same band members as night one (including the horn section), fortunately, for all, it was not an exact show from the previous night, and they switched up the set. They rocked out to "We Didn't Start the Fire" and the inclusion of the ballad "Vienna" was sheer bliss. DelGuidice also took the Mulcahy's audience on a trip down memory lane to Billy Joel's Cold Spring Harbor album with the melodically-stunning "Everybody Loves You Now."Frontman Mike DelGuidice paid his respects to his class rock heroes, and tonight was Led Zeppelin with "Whole Lotta Love," which was followed by an impressive drum solo by Mike Sorrentino. An added treat was hearing him sing "She's Always a Woman" solo on piano. The horn section nailed "Easy Money."Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti (from America's Got Talent fame) joined them on stage for a surprise duet of "New York State of Mind" and Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline." The entire venue was reciting the chorus to "Piano Man" verbatim, and of course, no Billy Joel tribute concert is complete without "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant." DelGuidice tipped his hat to The Beatles with a poignant version of "Let It Be," which was utterly fantastic.To learn more about Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot and their upcoming show dates, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Big Shot, mulcahy's, Thanksgiving, Billy joel Big Shot mulcahy s Thanksgiving Billy joel