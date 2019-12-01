Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Big Shot charms at Mulcahy's during the 2019 Thanksgiving weekend Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Wantagh - On November 30, the acclaimed cover band Big Shot performed their second consecutive show at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh.
This event was a part of their 20the anniversary performing at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall.
Although it was comprised of the same band members as night one (including the horn section), fortunately, for all, it was not an exact show from the previous night, and they switched up the set. They rocked out to "We Didn't Start the Fire" and the inclusion of the ballad "Vienna" was sheer bliss. DelGuidice also took the Mulcahy's audience on a trip down memory lane to Billy Joel's Cold Spring Harbor album with the melodically-stunning "Everybody Loves You Now."
Frontman Mike DelGuidice paid his respects to his class rock heroes, and tonight was Led Zeppelin with "Whole Lotta Love," which was followed by an impressive drum solo by Mike Sorrentino. An added treat was hearing him sing "She's Always a Woman" solo on piano. The horn section nailed "Easy Money."
Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti (from America's Got Talent fame) joined them on stage for a surprise duet of "New York State of Mind" and Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline." The entire venue was reciting the chorus to "Piano Man" verbatim, and of course, no Billy Joel tribute concert is complete without "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant." DelGuidice tipped his hat to The Beatles with a poignant version of "Let It Be," which was utterly fantastic.
To learn more about Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot and their upcoming show dates, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
More about Big Shot, mulcahy's, Thanksgiving, Billy joel
 
Latest News
Top News
Scientists make first recordings of blue whale heartbeats
Russia and China complete first road bridge between the countries
Op-Ed: Which U.K. political party has the best manifesto for science?
The mysterious origin of Nebraska's 'Devils Corkscrews'
New 2030 goals for societal change top Dell Technologies’ agenda
Ursula von der Leyen: Merkel loyalist, favoured by Macron
Review: The Mystic honors Billy Joel, The Rolling Stones and David Bowie Special
Review: Big Shot charms at Mulcahy's during the 2019 Thanksgiving weekend Special
Review: The Monkees release stunning 'Christmas Party' on Red/White Vinyl Special
'Still angry': Hong Kong protesters return to the streets