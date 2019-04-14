Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Big Shot and Jill Gioia pay tribute to Stevie Nicks at Mulcahy's Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Wantagh - On April 13, Mike DelGuidice and the Billy Joel tribute band, Big Shot, joined forces with power-vocalist Jill Gioia for unforgettable duets at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall on Long Island.
DelGuidice and Gioia belted out the Grammy and Academy Award-winning "Shallow" from the popular feature film A Star is Born, which was well-received the prior time they also performed together at Mulcahy's.
Once again, they did Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper proud thanks to Gioia's powerhouse, sultry vocals, and DelGuidice's acoustic guitar playing and dynamic vocals.
It was followed by an exceptional rendition of "Landslide," where Gioia showcased her rich, lilting vocals, coupled by DelGuidice's smooth tenor voice that was sheer bliss. They continued with "Leather and Lace," where they took on the vocals of Don Henley and Stevie Nicks, which was resonant and nostalgic.
These two latter cover songs were a fitting tribute to Stevie Nicks, who recently became the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. They earned an A rating.
Hopefully, there will be more collaborations from Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot and Jill Gioia in the future, as their voices blend well together and they produce one true musical event, accompanied by a band of all-star musicians and instrumentalists, which included Carmine Giglio on the keyboard.
More about Big Shot, stevie nicks, mulcahy's, jill gioia
 
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Retailers prepare for '4/20' holiday as cannabis appeal spreads
Three killed in aircraft runway accident near Everest
Daimler faces probe over 'new cheating software'
Review: 'General Hospital' actors delightful at Melville fan event Special
Review: Big Shot and Jill Gioia pay tribute to Stevie Nicks at Mulcahy's Special
Review: Dennis Quaid & The Sharks soar on 'Out of the Box' vinyl release Special
Indonesia polls bring battle over China's Belt and Road push
More than 120 killed as Libya's rivals battle for Tripoli
Modi says India undermined Pakistan nuclear threat
Ukraine leader debates alone as vote frontrunner a no-show