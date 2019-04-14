Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Wantagh - On April 13, Mike DelGuidice and the Billy Joel tribute band, Big Shot, joined forces with power-vocalist Jill Gioia for unforgettable duets at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall on Long Island. Once again, they did Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper proud thanks to Gioia's powerhouse, sultry vocals, and DelGuidice's acoustic guitar playing and dynamic vocals. It was followed by an exceptional rendition of "Landslide," where Gioia showcased her rich, lilting vocals, coupled by DelGuidice's smooth tenor voice that was sheer bliss. They continued with "Leather and Lace," where they took on the vocals of Don Henley and These two latter cover songs were a fitting tribute to Hopefully, there will be more collaborations from Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot and Jill Gioia in the future, as their voices blend well together and they produce one true musical event, accompanied by a band of all-star musicians and instrumentalists, which included Carmine Giglio on the keyboard. DelGuidice and Gioia belted out the Grammy and Academy Award-winning " Shallow " from the popular feature film A Star is Born, which was well-received the prior time they also performed together at Mulcahy's.Once again, they did Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper proud thanks to Gioia's powerhouse, sultry vocals, and DelGuidice's acoustic guitar playing and dynamic vocals.It was followed by an exceptional rendition of "Landslide," where Gioia showcased her rich, lilting vocals, coupled by DelGuidice's smooth tenor voice that was sheer bliss. They continued with "Leather and Lace," where they took on the vocals of Don Henley and Stevie Nicks , which was resonant and nostalgic.These two latter cover songs were a fitting tribute to Stevie Nicks , who recently became the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. They earned an A rating.Hopefully, there will be more collaborations from Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot and Jill Gioia in the future, as their voices blend well together and they produce one true musical event, accompanied by a band of all-star musicians and instrumentalists, which included Carmine Giglio on the keyboard. More about Big Shot, stevie nicks, mulcahy's, jill gioia Big Shot stevie nicks mulcahy s jill gioia