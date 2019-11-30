Special By By Markos Papadatos 10 mins ago in Music Wantagh - On November 29, Mike DelGuidice and the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot rocked Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall, as part of their first of two shows during this year's Thanksgiving weekend. They kicked off their set with their namesake song "Big Shot," and it was followed by "My Life" and he picked up the pace with "Tell Her About It." The inclusion of several Chicago tunes in his set was sheer bliss, especially "25 or 6 to 4," where DelGuidice rocked the guitar. He subsequently put his audience in a "New York State of Mind," with an incredible sax solo by Scarpulla. DelGuidice belted out Aerosmith's "Dream On," as he displayed his wide vocal range. He tipped his hat to Elton with "Tiny Dancer," while Nick Dimichino and Ken Cino gave the audience a history lesson rocking out to "We Didn't Start the Fire." After the joyful "Only the Good Die Young," and it was followed by the powerhouse number "Scenes From An Italian Restaurant," where DelGuidice's voice was as resonant as ever. Scarpulla's energy level over the course of the evening was infectious. "Last night at Mulcahy's, Mike Delguidice and Big Shot literally rocked the stage with an almost three hour set of hits from not only Billy Joel but Foreigner, Chicago, Aerosmith, and Ozzy Osborne," Todd Greenstein, fan and attendee, exclaimed. "The crowd was so energetic and Mike himself even said 'You guys are loud.' The show was awesome and if you missed it they're playing again tonight but promised it will be very different." The Verdict Overall, Mike DelGuidice and the band Big Shot were terrific at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall, as part of their first of two nights this Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The entire band and the horn section rocked as a whole, and they are worth seeing again tonight at Mulcahy's. Their live set garnered five out of five stars. To learn more about Big Shot and their show dates, check out their The line-up included Mike DelGuidice on lead vocals and piano, Ken Cino on guitar, John Scarpulla on saxophone, Carmine Giglio on the keyboard, Nick Dimichino on the bass, Mike Sorrentino on the drums, as well as the horn section. Big Shot is celebrating its 20th anniversary performing at Mulcahy's.They kicked off their set with their namesake song "Big Shot," and it was followed by "My Life" and he picked up the pace with "Tell Her About It."The inclusion of several Chicago tunes in his set was sheer bliss, especially "25 or 6 to 4," where DelGuidice rocked the guitar. He subsequently put his audience in a "New York State of Mind," with an incredible sax solo by Scarpulla. DelGuidice belted out Aerosmith's "Dream On," as he displayed his wide vocal range.He tipped his hat to Elton with "Tiny Dancer," while Nick Dimichino and Ken Cino gave the audience a history lesson rocking out to "We Didn't Start the Fire."After the joyful "Only the Good Die Young," and it was followed by the powerhouse number "Scenes From An Italian Restaurant," where DelGuidice's voice was as resonant as ever. Scarpulla's energy level over the course of the evening was infectious."Last night at Mulcahy's, Mike Delguidice and Big Shot literally rocked the stage with an almost three hour set of hits from not only Billy Joel but Foreigner, Chicago, Aerosmith, and Ozzy Osborne," Todd Greenstein, fan and attendee, exclaimed. "The crowd was so energetic and Mike himself even said 'You guys are loud.' The show was awesome and if you missed it they're playing again tonight but promised it will be very different."Overall, Mike DelGuidice and the band Big Shot were terrific at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall, as part of their first of two nights this Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The entire band and the horn section rocked as a whole, and they are worth seeing again tonight at Mulcahy's. Their live set garnered five out of five stars.To learn more about Big Shot and their show dates, check out their official website More about Big Shot, mulcahy's, Billy joel, Tribute, Covers Big Shot mulcahy s Billy joel Tribute Covers