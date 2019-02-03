Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On February 1, Atlantic recording artist Ben Platt (of "Dear Evan Hanson" fame) released his new music video for "Bad Habit." Director Nick Lieberman did a brilliant job directing Platt's music video for the song. Platt is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable as he sings about heartbreak on this tune. "Bad Habit" is the opening track on his forthcoming studio album, Sing to Me Instead, which will be released on March 29, 2019, via Atlantic Records. "Bad Habit" is available on The Verdict Overall, Ben Platt delivers on his new song and music video for "Bad Habit." Fans and listeners that enjoyed him in the hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hanson, and especially on "Waving Through a Window," will certainly love him on his solo recording "Bad Habit." This tune is a substantial indication that his upcoming album is indeed promising. "Bad Habit" garners an A rating. To learn more about Ben Platt and his new music, check out his official Platt allows his rich, rumbling vocals to shine, as he accompanies himself on piano; moreover, thanks to the impressive music video for "Bad Habit," Platt is able to take his fans and listeners on a musical journey with him. The song builds up slowly, and towards the end, he belts out the high notes and makes them seem effortless.Director Nick Lieberman did a brilliant job directing Platt's music video for the song. Platt is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable as he sings about heartbreak on this tune."Bad Habit" is the opening track on his forthcoming studio album, Sing to Me Instead, which will be released on March 29, 2019, via Atlantic Records. "Bad Habit" is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Ben Platt delivers on his new song and music video for "Bad Habit." Fans and listeners that enjoyed him in the hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hanson, and especially on "Waving Through a Window," will certainly love him on his solo recording "Bad Habit." This tune is a substantial indication that his upcoming album is indeed promising. "Bad Habit" garners an A rating.To learn more about Ben Platt and his new music, check out his official Facebook page More about Ben Platt, bad habit, Song, Music video, Dear Evan Hanson Ben Platt bad habit Song Music video Dear Evan Hanson waving through a win...