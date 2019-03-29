Email
article imageReview: Ben Platt soars on breakthrough studio album 'Sing to Me Instead' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     35 mins ago in Music
On March 29, actor and singer-songwriter Ben Platt ("Dear Evan Hanson") released his highly-anticipated album "Sing to Me Instead" via Atlantic Records.
The album opens with the heartwarming "Bad Habit," and it is followed by the liberating "Ease My Mind" and the bittersweet "Temporary Love."
Equally noteworthy are "Grow As We Go" and the harking ballad "Honest Man," where Platt displays his wide vocal range.
He showcases his expressive, sultry voice on "In Case You Don't Live Forever," and it closes with the crisp yet nostalgic tune "Older," and on a fitting note with yet another ballad, the optimistic "Run Away."
Sing to Me Instead is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Ben Platt tugs at the heart on every song on his debut album Sing to Me Instead. Each song on the collection has its own identity, and Platt's songwriting is raw and honest, and the same holds true for the moving vocals on this project. Sing to Me Instead is one of the best solo albums released in 2019 thus far, and it garners an A rating.
To learn more about Ben Platt and his music, check out his official Facebook page.
More about Ben Platt, Album, Sing To Me Instead, Dear Evan Hanson
 
