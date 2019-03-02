Email
article imageReview: Ben Platt releases poignant new song 'Grow As We Go' Special

By Markos Papadatos     36 mins ago in Music
Tony and Grammy award winner Ben Platt has released his emotional new song "Grow As We Go." Digital Journal has the scoop.
It is a song from his highly anticipated breakthrough studio album, Sing To Me Instead, which will be released on March 29 via his record label, Atlantic Records. It is such a bittersweet and heartfelt vocal performance that will resonate well with his listeners.
The song's music video was directed by Nick Lieberman, and it features an impressive dancing routine by dancers Rudy Abreu and Effie Tutko. It compliments the song's moving lyrics well.
This video is the follow-up to his previous tracks "Bad Habit" and "Easy My Mind."
Platt will be embarking on a North American headlining tour, which will begin on March 3. He will be performing at Beacon Theatre in New York City on May 14.
"Grow As We Go" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. It garners an A rating. Congratulations to Ben Platt yet again for a job well done.
To learn more about Ben Platt and his music, check out his Facebook page.
More about Ben Platt, Grow As We Go, Dear Evan Hanson, bad habit, ease my mind
 
