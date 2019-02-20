Atlantic recording artist Ben Platt (known as the original star of "Dear Evan Hanson" on Broadway) is back with his new music video for his song "Ease My Mind."
"Ease My Mind" is sultry with a stirring vibe to it. The song displays Platt's vibrato and wide range as a musician. It is the second track featured on his forthcoming studio album, Sing to Me.
The song's monochromatic video was directed by Nick Lieberman and it features actor Charlie Carver, as his love interest. In this music video, Platt came out to his fans and followers as gay. In his interview with People, he noted that he came out to his family members and loved ones at the age of 12.
"Ease My Mind" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, "Ease My Mind" by Ben Platt is poignant and candid, and the video has a liberating vibe to it. This song will touch his fans and listeners on an emotional level. This video garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about Tony award winner Ben Platt and "Ease My Mind," check out his Facebook page.
