"Hello everyone," he said. "Thanks for having me. It's the greatest city in the world. I live so close," he said, complimenting New York.
Platt
began his set with "Bad Habit
," as he was accompanied on the piano, drums, and guitar. The fans were waving their hands up in the air during this performance as he displayed his incredible vocal range.
"Thank you so much, New York," he said, following the warm reception. He noted that his parents are in the audience tonight, and he gave a shout-out to his mother and dad.
Platt introduced the following song as "Rain," though the weather was "beautiful" yesterday at Central Park. His live performance of "Rain" was mid-tempo, catchy and fun. The lyrics were optimistic and empowering.
The Verdict
Overall, Ben Platt was able to wow with his two-song mini-concert at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival in Manhattan. His set garnered two thumbs up. Well done.
