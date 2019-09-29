Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Ben Platt charms at Global Citizen Festival in New York City Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
New York - On September 28, Tony winner Ben Platt ("Dear Evan Hanson") performed at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York City.
"Hello everyone," he said. "Thanks for having me. It's the greatest city in the world. I live so close," he said, complimenting New York.
Platt began his set with "Bad Habit," as he was accompanied on the piano, drums, and guitar. The fans were waving their hands up in the air during this performance as he displayed his incredible vocal range.
"Thank you so much, New York," he said, following the warm reception. He noted that his parents are in the audience tonight, and he gave a shout-out to his mother and dad.
Platt introduced the following song as "Rain," though the weather was "beautiful" yesterday at Central Park. His live performance of "Rain" was mid-tempo, catchy and fun. The lyrics were optimistic and empowering.
The Verdict
Overall, Ben Platt was able to wow with his two-song mini-concert at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival in Manhattan. His set garnered two thumbs up. Well done.
For more information on singer-songwriter and actor Ben Platt and his music, visit his official Facebook page and follow him on Twitter.
More about Ben Platt, global citizen festival, Dear Evan Hansen, New york
 
Latest News
Top News
Samsung unveils 'the car of the future' Special
Iranian Iraq ambassador warns US troops would be targets in a war
Review: Adam Lambert, Queen fantastic at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival Special
New partnership for blockchain technology of electric systems
Roman Temple of Mithras lies beneath Bloomberg HQ in London Special
Review: Katerina Stefanidi wins bronze for Greece at World Championships Special
Bodyguard of Saudi king killed in shooting
Diplomatic gatecrashers? UN sees dueling delegations from Venezuela
Houthis claim to have captured three Saudi military brigades
SpaceX rocket is designed to go to the Moon, Mars and beyond